Four players had at least nine points for Goodhue in its 61-52 win over Lourdes in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball play on Thursday.
The Wildcats allowed the Eagles to shoot just once at the free-throw line.
Wildcat Dayne Wojcik led the way with 17 points. Adam Poncelet scored 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Will Opsahl had 10 points and Justin Collins ended with nine points.
Goodhue (8-3) faces Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Byron 54, Z-M 48
Zumbrota-Mazeppa led at the half 24-22, but fell behind in the second and lost to Byron.
Hunter Streit led the Cougars with 15 points. Kayden Rodrick had 12 points and five rebounds. Blake Lochner added seven points.
Tyson Liffrig hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and had three assists.
Z-M (3-10) travels to Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
