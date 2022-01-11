A strong first half helped the Goodhue boys basketball team earn a 67-47 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa Tuesday night.
The Wildcats raced out to a 47-16 lead at the half.
Will Opsahl made half of the Wildcat's 3-pointers, sinking five long-range shots. He ended with 25 points. Dayne Wojcik scored 18 points and made two 3-pointers. Justin Buck chipped in 10 points.
The Cougars were led by Kayden Rodrick, who ended with 14 points. Hayden Burdick had nine points, all coming via the 3-pointer. Preston Ohm made a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Goodhue takes on Lourdes on Thursday. Z-M hosts Byron on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.