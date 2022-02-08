Goodhue erased a 14-point deficit in the second half to complete the comeback win over Kasson-Mantorville, 54-49.
The Wildcats trailed at the half 24-21 and trailed by 14 with only nine minutes remaining in the game.
Dayne Wojcik and Will Opsahl carried the Wildcat offense, each scoring at least 15 points. Wojcik scored 22 points, while Opsahl had 17 points. The two combined for three 3-pointers. Tyson Christensen buried three long-range shots for nine points.
LC 58, Z-M 25
Lake City powered ahead on a 29-7 run in the final 12 minutes of the first half en route to a 58-25 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Tigers used balanced scoring to go on a run to end the half and maintain the lead. Justin Wohlers led the Tigers with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and eight rebounds. Hunter Lorenson had 11 points and four assists. Ryan Heise also scored 11 points. Jaden Shones ended with 10 points and five rebounds.
Hunter Streit led the Cougars with 10 points and six rebounds. Drew Christopherson scored seven points. Kayden Rodrick was held to four points and four rebounds.
