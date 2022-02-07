The Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball team used a good first half to get ahead, eventually holding off Dover-Eyota for the 55-49 win.
Kayden Rodrick recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars. Tyson Liffrig had 12 points and six rebounds. Drew Christopherson scored nine points and Blake Lochner added eight points.
