Stewartville ended Goodhue's win streak at five games after a 67-54 win over the Wildcats.
Will Opsahl led all-scorers with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Dayne Wojcik ended with 13 points. Tyson Christensen made a couple 3-point shots, finishing with 10 points. Carson Roschen added three points on a shot from long range.
Lourdes 52, Z-M 47
Lourdes snapped a long losing streak with a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Eagles held a narrow 23-21 lead at the half.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars with 16 points and had seven rebounds. Caden Mercer scored nine points. Tyson Liffrig provided seven points, five rebounds and four assists. Hunter Streit ended with five points and eight rebounds while Drew Christopherson added five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.