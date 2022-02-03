The Lake City boys basketball team had its most balanced scoring of the season in a narrow 65-63 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.
The Tigers went on a 13-0 run in the final minutes of the second half to come away with the victory. The Komets made five free throws in a seven second span to get within two with 6.7 seconds left. After two missed shots from the line, the Komets half-court attempt rattled in and out at the buzzer.
Justin Wohlers, Hunter Lorenson, Carson Matzke, Keegan Ryan, Jaden Shones and Ryan Heise each scored at least 10 points for the Tigers.
Wohlers, who hit a pair of free throws with 21 seconds remaining to cap the 13-0 run, led the Tigers with 14 points. Ryan ended with 11 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. Lorenson, Shones and Heise each scored 10 points.
Lake City (13-3) takes on Zumbrota-Mazeppa at home on Tuesday.
