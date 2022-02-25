Lake City again earned a share of the Hiawatha Valley League title with a 75-63 win over Byron Friday night.
The Tigers share the conference title with Stewartville as both teams finished 14-2 in HVL play. It's the eighth consecutive conference title won outright or shared for Lake City.
Hunter Lorenson scored 22 points and had four rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks to lead the Tigers. Justin Wohlers had 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Keegan Ryan recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Matzke and Ryan Heise each added seven points.
Lake City concludes Saturday at home against Chatfield.
Goodhue 70, Hope Academy 45
The Wildcats had plenty to celebrate after a win on senior night.
Goodhue ran away with the game in the first half, outscoring the Lions 42-19.
Senior Wildcat Dayne Wojcik scored a game-high 26 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the process. Tyson Christensen poured in 16 points on four 3-pointers, while Adam Poncelet had nine points.
Goodhue won its 20th game of the season, ending the regular season 20-6 overall and 10-6 in the HVL.
Z-M 68, CF 55
Zumbrota-Mazeppa took control in the first half and never surrendered the lead, winning its final regular season game 68-55 over Cannon Falls.
The Cougars were led by Kayden Rodrick. He finished with 31 points, including four 3-pointers, nine rebounds and three steals. Hunter Streit supplied 18 points and six rebounds. Carter Christopherson had six points on a pair of 3-point shots.
Z-M ended the season 6-20 overall and 3-13 in the HVL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.