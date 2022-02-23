Zumbrota-Mazeppa came up just short, falling 56-50 to Byron.
The Cougars made eight 3-pointers and shot 10 of 12 at the free-throw line but were 8-for-27 from inside the arc.
Kayden Rodrick ended with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and nine rebounds to lead the Cougars. Carter Christopherson scored 14 points on four 3-pointers. Tyson Liffrig chipped in seven points and five rebounds.
Z-M (5-20, 2-13 Hiawatha Valley League) concludes the regular season on Friday at home against Cannon Falls.
