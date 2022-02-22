In one of the few games not postponed, Goodhue kept its win streak alive. The Wildcats pushed its streak to six games after a 75-59 win over Lourdes.
The Wildcat offense cruised in the first half, outscoring the Eagles 46-29.
Dayne Wojcik paced the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points. Will Opsahl finished with 17 points. Adam Poncelet had 11 points, while Tyson Christensen and Justin Buck each provided seven points.
Goodhue hosts Hope Academy on Friday.
