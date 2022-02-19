Lake City had its win eight-game streak come to an end at the hands of Plainview-Elgin-Millville. PEM bested the Tigers 67-52.
The Tigers didn't get off to the hot start as they had been in recent games and trailed 28-20 at the half.
Justin Wohlers poured in 21 points for the Tigers. Hunter Lorenson had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Keegan Ryan finished with eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Lake City concludes the regular season with three straight home games. The Tigers next faces La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.