Goodhue led by 12 points at the half and maintained its lead in the second to win 65-51 over Randolph.
The Rockets made nine 3-pointers, but were 0-for-3 from the free-throw line. The Wildcat defense forced the Rockets to almost as many shots from beyond the arc as shots made from in the paint.
Dayne Wojcik scored 23 points to lead the Wildcat offense. Will Opsahl poured in 16 points. Justin Buck and Adam Poncelet each tallied eight points. Gavin Schafer added four points.
