The Lake City boys basketball team won its eighth consecutive game with a 79-55 victory over Lewiston-Altura Thursday night.
The Tigers began on a 17-4 run, shooting 6 of 8 from the field in that stretch. From there, the Tigers never trailed.
Tiger junior Ryan Heise set a new career-high in points with 20. Hunter Lorenson contributed 22 points, six rebounds and four steals. Justin Wohlers ended with 18 points and five rebounds. Keegan Ryan and Carson Matzke each scored four points while Ryan led the team with 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Lake City (18-3, 13-2 HVL) faces Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday in a rescheduled game from December.
