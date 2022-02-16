After a low-scoring first half, Goodhue outscored Zumbrota-Mazeppa 24-18 in the second to win 43-33. The win extended the Wildcat's streak to four games.
The Wildcats were led by Dayne Wojcik and Adam Poncelet. Wojcik shot 7 of 11 from the field for 15 points. Poncelet was 5-for-9 from the field, ending with 14 points. Each player had a team-leading six rebounds, while Wojcik tallied three assists.
Kayden Rodrick scored 12 points and had five rebounds to lead the Cougars. Hunter Streit had eight points on a pair of 3-pointers. Tyson Liffrig and Caden Mercer each had four points. Liffrig hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.
