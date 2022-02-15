Lake City got another season-best performance from senior Justin Wohlers in an 82-52 win over Lourdes.
Wohlers paced the Tiger offense with 27 points, including five 3-pointers.
Keegan Ryan recorded a double-double, his seventh of the season, with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Hunter Lorenson ended with 16 points and four assists. Ryan Heise had nine points and six rebounds, while Jaden Shones had eight points, six rebounds and a trio of blocks.
