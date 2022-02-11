Lake City began on a 22-5 run and continued lead by a wide margin as the Tigers rolled past Pine Island 77-46.
Four Tigers ended with at least 10 points. Hunter Lorenson led the team with 20 points. Justin Wohlers scored 13 points. Jaden Shones and Ryan Heise each added 10 points.
Carson Matzke did a little of everything, scoring five points with a career-high eight assists as well as three steals and two rebounds.
Stew 68, Z-M 29
Stewartville held Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its third fewest points in a game this season.
The Cougars shot 10 of 33 while the Tigers were 28-for-47 from the field.
Kayden Rodrick had a team-high 13 points and three rebounds for the Cougars. Hunter Streit scored five points. Preston Ohm had three points. The Cougars had four players end with two points.
