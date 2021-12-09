Lake City trailed by 13 points at the half. Despite scoring 43 points in the second half, the Tigers were unable to complete the comeback. Henry Tschetter made two free throws in the final seconds to clinch a 65-61 for Stewartville on Thursday.
Lake City made 7 of 15 shots from 3-point range. Keegan Ryan and Ryan Heise each were 100 percent from 3 and combined for five 3-pointers.
Ryan finished with another double-double, his second in as many games, scoring 15 points with 11 rebounds. Heise had 17 points and three rebounds. Justin Wohlers led all scorers with 21 points. Wohlers also had three rebounds and three assists.
Goodhue 66, Cannon Falls 47
Goodhue was able to pull away in the second half on the strength of a well-balanced scoring attack. Four Wildcats were able to score double-digits in the win.
Adam Poncelet led the Wildcats with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Dayne Wojcik scored 15 points. Will Opsahl finished with 12 points and John Collins added 11 points.
