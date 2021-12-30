Mayo held on to beat Lake City 70-63 at the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester on Wednesday.
Four Tigers scored double-digits in a game that had 14 lead changes and more than 60 points combined in each half.
Tiger senior Justin Wohlers led all scorers with 25 points, a season high. Keegan Ryan recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ryan also had four assists and two steals. Hunter Lorenson scored 15 points and Ryan Heise chipped in 10 points.
Lake City (5-2) next faces Pine Island on the road Thursday, Jan. 6.
Z-M 57, Cotter 35
Zumbrota-Mazeppa snapped its losing streak with a win over Cotter at Winona State University
Kayden Rodrick recorded a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 17 rebounds. Tyson Liffrig contributed five points and six rebounds. Caden Mercer scored six points. Carter Christopherson had seven points, while Hunter Streit had five assists and three steals.
Z-M (3-6) next plays Thursday, Jan 6 on the road against Stewartville.
