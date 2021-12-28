Keegan Ryan broke through for another double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead Lake City to a 67-51 victory over Century at the Rotary Classic in Rochester.
Hunter Sorenson had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers. Justin Wohlers scored 12 points and had six rebounds. Ryan Heise made a pair of 3-pointers and ended with 11 points. Zach Dather completed the scoring summary for the Tigers with 6 points via a pair of 3-point shots.
Goodhue 51, Cotter 37
The Wildcats held Cotter to 17 points in the first half to establish a lead, then held steady to home a victory at the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.
Dayne Wojcik and Adam Poncelet carried the load offensively. Wojcik scored 13 points and Poncelet finished with 12. Will Opsahl chipped in nine points.
Goodhue returns to action on Friday, January 7 at Byron.
Chatfield 63, Z-M 52
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars in scoring, shooting 46 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. It wasn't enough as Chatfield held on to beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Rodrick ended with 19 points and five rebounds. Drew Christopherson scored 10 points. Hunter Streit had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Z-M plays Cotter on Wednesday at Winona State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.