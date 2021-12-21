Lake City made 11 3-pointers, eight in the first half, on its way to a 66-42 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.
Ryan Heise led the Tigers from long range, sinking 5 of 7 shots. Justin Wohlers made five 3-pointers as well. Heise finished with 17 points while Wohlers had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Hunter Lorenson contributed 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Cam Alvarez, John Harms and Trey Meincke each scored their first varsity points for the Tigers.
Kayden Rodrick again recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Streit had six points and four rebounds while Tyson Liffrig had four points and five rebounds.
Lake City next faces New Richmond (Wis.) in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester on Tuesday. Z-M travels to Winona State University to take on Chatfield on Tuesday.
K-M 61, Goodhue 58
Goodhue had a seven-point lead slip away in the second half as Kasson-Mantorville squeaked by with a win.
Four players for the Komets scored double-digits and the Wildcats had three players with at least 13 points.
Will Opsahl led the Wildcats with 15 points. Adam Poncelet and Dayne Wojcik each scored 13 points.
Goodhue travels to Winona State University for a two-day holiday invite to take on Pepin-Alma (Wis.) on Monday.
