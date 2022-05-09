Zumbrota-Mazeppa split a doubleheader against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday. The Cougars won the first game 14-4 in six innings. The Cougars rallied in the seventh inning but fell short in the second game, losing 6-3.
The Cougars trailed 6-0 heading into the top of the seventh, Tyson Liffrig, Sam Knowlton and C Anderson each singled to begin the inning. Liffrig scored on Anderson's hit. Knowlton scored on a ground out, then with two outs Jack Krier singled in the third run of the inning. A strikeout ended the Cougar rally short.
Kaleb Lochner started the game on the mound for the Cougars. He threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs - one earned - on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Ryan Schoenfelder came on in relief and allowed an unearned run on two hits, four walks and struck out one.
Friday
Zumbrota-Mazeppa came up short against Byron, losing 6-3.
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on four straight singles from Mitchell Meyer, Jack Krier, Peter Meyer and Preston Ohm. Krier and Ohm each drove in a run. A double play and a ground out on the next two batters ended the scoring threat.
Byron scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth. The Cougars had scored in the top of the fifth and led 3-2 after five innings. The Bears rallied for four runs in the sixth to take the lead.
Peter Meyer ended with three hits, while Ohm had two RBI. Caden Mercer and Tyson Liffrig combined to to allow six runs on six hits and four walks with a single strikeout.
Lourdes 13, 5, LC 0, 0
Lourdes scored 10 runs in the first three innings on their way to a Game 1 victory, 13-0 in five innings. In the first and second, the Eagles were able to reach base safely on walks and hits to begin each inning. The first four reached in the first and the first three reached in the second.
The Tigers didn't strikeout much, just four times, but were held to two singles. Jon Harvey and Grant Asfahl each a hit for the Tigers.
In the second game, the Eagles top of the lineup caused problems for the Tigers. Sam Stanley, Isaac Wenszell and Joe Sperry combined for five hits, four runs and two RBI.
Similar to the first game, the Eagles scored early with three runs in the first and two more in the second.
Riley Forbes had the lone Tiger hit off Eagles pitchers Cam Powell and Gannon Fix.
Pine Island 21, 19, Goodhue 0, 6
Pine Island pitcher Brandon Week tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the first game as the Panthers offense gave him plenty of run support. The Panthers scored one run in the first inning, six in the second and piled on for 14 runs in the third.
The Panthers had another big inning early in the second game, scoring eight runs in the first inning and four in the third. The Wildcats responded with a run in the bottom of the third and four in the fifth, but the Panthers continued to add runs in a 19-6 final in six innings.
Adam Poncelet scored three runs for the Wildcats. Kam Zetah and Caleb Kurtti each had a hit, while Kurtti had an RBI.
