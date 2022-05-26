Locked in a pitcher’s duel, Pine Island’s Carl Schutz was slightly better as the Panthers won 1-0 over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday in a Section 1AA first-round matchup.
The lone run of the game came on an RBI-single from Johnny Bauer in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was all the Panthers could get against Cougar starting pitcher Preston Ohm. He pitched six innings and allowed the lone run on seven hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts.
Schutz held the Cougars to three hits and walked one with 11 strikeouts. Mitchell Meyer, Peter Meyer and Hunter Streit each had a hit for the Cougars.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa ends the season 7-12 overall.
Section 1A
Southland 2, Goodhue 1
