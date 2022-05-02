Tied 1-1, Byron went ahead in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 2-1 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Cougars got their in the second as Blake Lochner drove in Preston Ohm on an infield ground out. That tied the game as Byron scored first in the top of the first.
A crucial Cougar error led to the go-ahead run scoring for the Bears. Isaiah Brennan led off the seventh by getting on via an error. Two batters later, John Lutzi singled in Brennan.
Ohm did all he could on the mound to limit the Bears to two runs on two hits. He struck out 13 and walked one.
