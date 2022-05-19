Kasson-Mantorville scored in every inning of a lopsided 22-0 victory over Goodhue.
The KoMets led 4-0 after two innings, then scored eight runs in the third and 10 runs in the final two innings.
The Wildcats struck out just two times, but failed to get any runners on base as KoMet pitching held the Wildcats to two hits. Kade Altendorf and Adam Poncelet each had a hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.