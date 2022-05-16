Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost its lead in the fifth inning and lost the game 5-2 to Cannon Falls.
The Cougars scored twice in the top of the fourth on two singles and two batters getting hit by a pitch. Sam Knowlton and Hunter Streit each came around to score. Blake Lochner singled in Knowlton and Streit scored on a fielders choice hit to short by Conner Preston.
In the bottom of the fifth with the Cougars leading 2-1, the Bombers plated four runs to take the lead.
Cougar starter Ryan Schoenfelder took the loss on the mound but did keep the Bomber bats mostly quiet, allowing three earned runs on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts in five innings. Tyson Liffrig pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
