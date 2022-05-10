Zumbrota-Mazeppa score in each inning on its way to a 10-0 win over Triton.
The first four batters in the Cougar lineup scored eight of the 10 runs. Mitchell Meyer, Jack Krier, Peter Meyer and Preston Ohm each scored a pair of runs. Ohm and Peter Meyer each drove in two RBI.
Cougar pitcher Hunter Streit pitched five shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and struck out five with no walks.
