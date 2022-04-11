Lake City lost 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader against Byron on Saturday.
Karch Hegge started on the mound for the Tigers. He gave up two runs, one earned, and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. Max Balow came in to pitch, getting two outs with a strikeout.
Balow at the plate was 2-for-3. Dylan Rumley had three hits in three at-bats and Riley Forbes had two hits.
The Tigers could only manage the one run on eight hits. Grant Asfahl drove in the lone run in the second inning. The Tigers held a 1-0 lead until the sixth when the Bears scored twice.
