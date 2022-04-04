Cannon Falls pulled ahead with a 10-run first inning, which was plenty in a 13-0 win over Goodhue in the Wildcat's first game of the season.
Bombers pitcher Beau Zimmerman hit a grand slam in the first inning and threw a five-inning no hitter. The only two to reach base against him came on a walk to Ethan Matthees in the first inning and Kade Altendorf getting hit by a pitch in the fourth. Each runner got to second base before each inning ended.
Ethan Strickland struck out two in an inning and a third in relief for the Wildcats.
Goodhue is next scheduled to host Cannon Falls on Thursday.
