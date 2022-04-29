In the rematch between Cannon Falls and Lake City, the Bombers got the best of the Tigers. After a scoreless first inning, the Bombers scored in every inning thereafter in a 11-1 win in five innings over the Tigers.
Cannon Falls led 2-0, then scored six runs in the third to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the fourth. The Bombers had four straight hits to begin the third. later after a two-out walk, Beau Zimmerman capped off the scoring in the inning with a three-run home run.
Ethan Brunkow was 2-for-2 for the Tigers. Jaxson Kohrs had a hit and scored the lone in the top of the fifth on Jon Harvey's ground out to second base.
Lake City next hosts Lourdes for a doubleheader on Friday, May 6.
