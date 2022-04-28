Tied 1-1 heading into the third inning, Lake City had seven consecutive batters reach base safely to take the lead for good in a 6-1 win over Cannon Falls in baseball action Thursday evening.
Riley Forbes started the big Tiger inning with a one-out walk. Max Balow followed with a single. Dylan Rumley reached on an error, then the Tigers got three straight singles from Owen Meyers, Johan Zorn and Karch Hegge. Four runs scored in the inning, two coming around to score on the single by Meyers and two scoring on Hegge’s single, giving the Tigers a 5-1 lead.
On the mound, Hegge worked around five walks and four hits in 4 ⅔ innings to keep the Bombers at just a run that came in the first inning. Balow came on in relief, striking out three in 2 ⅓ innings.
Lake City has won five consecutive games and six of its last seven. The Tigers have a rematch with Cannon Falls on Friday at John Burch Park.
