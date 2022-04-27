Lake City extended its win streak to four games with a 10-3 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Tigers grabbed an early first-inning lead, scoring four runs in the top of the inning. All came with two outs.
In the top of the fourth, the Tigers extended its 4-1 lead. Owen Meyers, Jon Harvey and Riley Forbes each singled in the inning. Meyers scored on an error and Harvey scored on Forbes's hit to right field.
The Cougars cut the deficit to 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Tigers continued to pile on in the fifth and sixth. The Tigers scored once in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Peter Meyer was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBI for the Cougars. Samuel Knowlton had two hits.
Meyers provided production in the seventh spot in the Tiger lineup with three hits and four RBI. Max Balow, Dylan Rumley and Harvey each had two hits, while Harvey scored three runs.
Harvey and Meyers combined to holding the Cougars to three runs on nine hits. Harvey struck out two in three innings and Meyers had three strikeouts in four innings.
