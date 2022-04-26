Stewartville set the tone for the game with a nine-run first inning. From there, the Tigers added 10 more runs in a 19-3 win in five innings over Goodhue.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth, scoring all three of their runs. Adam Poncelet and Ethan Breuer each had two hits and an RBI.
Goodhue hosts Stewartville in a rematch on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.