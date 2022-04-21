The pitching trio of Jon Harvey, Max Balow and Karch Hegge combined to hold St. Charles to five runs in a 13-5 victory on Thursday in Hiawatha Valley League baseball play.
Harvey started the game, going two innings while allowing a run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Hegge pitched the next two innings, allowing just a pair of hits with two strikeouts. Balow pitched the remaining three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out two.
The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the first and one more in the second to take a 5-0 lead. After a Saints run in the second, the Tigers began piling on.
A steal of home and an error allowed the Tigers to score two in the fourth. The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth on RBI-singles from Harvey and Riley Forbes. Balow knocked in another on a sacrifice fly to left field and Johan Zorn singled in the fourth run of the inning.
Balow finished with two hits, three runs scored and three RBI. Zorn had two RBI.
Lake City hosts Pine Island for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Z-M 13, Goodhue 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa blew the game open in the top of the seventh with an 11-run inning. The Cougars led coming into the final frame 2-1.
Leadoff batter Mitchell Meyer scored four runs for the Cougars. Peter Meyers and Tyson Liffrig each had two hits and scored a run. Caden Mercer drove in two RBI.
John Collins went 2-for-2 with a walk for the Wildcats. Adam Poncelet scored the lone run in the sixth on a Kade Altendorf base hit.
Z-M travels to Rochester to take on Lourdes in a doubleheader Saturday. Goodhue next host Cannon Falls on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.