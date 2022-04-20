Zumbrota-Mazeppa cruised past Goodhue 13-0 in five innings.
Hunter Streit drove in three runs for the Cougars and leadoff man Mitchell Meyer went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Tyson Liffrig had a pair of hits and an RBI. Sam Knowlton, Preston Ohm and Streit each scored twice.
Cougar pitchers Conner Preston and Ohm held the Wildcats to three hits. Preston struck out three, walked one and allowed three hits in three innings. Ohm came in and pitched two innings, striking out three while working around a pair of walks.
Adam Poncelet was on base three times. He went 2-for-2 with a walk. Kade Altendorf had the other Wildcat hit.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Goodhue face each other again on Thursday. The location was switched as the Wildcats will now host the Cougars on Thursday.
