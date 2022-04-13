Lake City split a doubleheader against Kasson-Mantorville, winning 5-4 then losing 10-0.
In the first game, the Tigers led 3-0 going into the bottom of the second. The KoMets rallied for four runs to take the lead. The Tigers tied the game in third and went ahead in the fourth a run in each inning.
Max Balow got the win on the mound for the Tigers. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on seven hits and four walks while striking out five. Jon Harvey came in for the three inning save with four strikeouts and allowing just a single hit.
In the second game, K-M pitcher Spencer Anderson threw a five-inning no-hitter. The KoMets scored six runs in the first three innings before adding on four more in the top of the fifth.
Harvey took the loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.
Lake City won its first game of the season and moved to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the HVL. The Tigers face St. Charles on Monday.
Byron 12, Goodhue 2
Byron scored in each inning on its way to a win over Goodhue.
The Bears led 7-0 after three innings. The Wildcats cut that lead to 7-2 in the top of the fourth, but it was all the Wildcats could get against Bears pitcher Quinten Holmes.
Caleb Kurtti drove both of the Wildcat's runs and Adam Poncelet was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Ethan Matthees struck out four in 2 2/3 innings but allowed seven runs on three hits and three walks.
Goodhue next faces Byron at home on Thursday.
