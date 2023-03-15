Changing leads and battling the outside shooting prowess of Crosby-Ironton, Goodhue rallied together to finally get more physical and aggressive on defense. Then, Wildcat senior Tori Miller scored 6 of 12 second-half points at the free-throw line.
The second-seeded Wildcats went out to their biggest lead of the game in the final minutes to defeat the seventh-seeded Rangers 67-59 Wednesday evening at the Maturi Pavillion on the U of M campus.
In the final 8 minutes of the game, Miller had three points at the line, two rebounds and three assists. She ended the game with a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists.
“(Miller) had some tough moments early but stayed confident in herself,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “She made some huge baskets, finally figuring out how to get to the basket where she could finish in a good way. Then knock down free throws. That's a senior stepping up in a state tournament to make free throws when that has not always been her strongest suit.”
Sophomore Kendyl Lodermeier, who nearly had a double-double with a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds, said it's the seniors that push everyone to be better.
“They are such great leaders,” she said. “Always cheering everyone on, on the court, encouraging each other to pick each other up no matter the situation.”
The Wildcats trailed by three at the half and showed they were susceptible to the 3-point shot. Magaret Silgen and Hannah Compton each made a pair of threes in the first half. The Ranger’s brilliant freshman forward Tori Oehrlein added another.
In the first half, the Rangers were hot, making nearly 50 percent of their 3-point attempts, going 6 of 14. In the second, the outside shooting cooled as they were 3-for-13.
With the guidance of Miller and the other upperclassmen, the Wildcats got out to challenge the outside shot better in the second half.
From the Rangers’ perspective, their outside shooting can come from anyone. Since it was, they leaned into it a bit more often with Oehrlein able to clean up underneath the basket.
“If we can get three girls rolling, I think we're in a good spot. It was huge for our momentum (at the start of the game),” said Crosby-Ironton head coach Peter Vukelich.
Then came the realization that the Wildcats needed to get back as a unit, get a little gritty in their defense and fight for every loose ball.
Goodhue went on a 19-8 run to close out the game after trailing 51-48 with 8 minutes, 18 seconds remaining. The Wildcats led by as little as 54-53, then got free throws from Miller and Elisabeth Gadient. Miller made a perfect pass to find Melanie Beck underneath the basket on the rare defensive mistake in the paint by Crosby-Ironton. Kendyl Lodermeier got another bucket inside.
Wieme said the rebounding improved dramatically in the second and especially during the late-game run.
“We adjusted to the physical play and what it took to get those rebounds,” he said. “I also think our five on the floor were much more together. They talked a lot more and communicated. They played as one.”
Gadient made a terrific play in saving a ball from going out of bounds near press row, lunging for the ball to keep it inbounds, knocking it off a Ranger player and somehow avoiding the temporary ropes courtside. At the time, Goodhue led 61-55. The lead grew as Miller again went to the line and made a pair of free throws.
“I realized a little late in the game the refs weren't calling as many fouls,” Gadient said about the play and her defense as a whole. “I got higher up on defense and put ball pressure up more.”
Goodhue faces third-seeded Albany in a semifinal matchup Friday at 8 p.m. in Williams Arena. The Huskies are coming off a 51-38 victory over sixth-seeded Perham Wednesday night.
GOODHUE 67, CROSBY-IRONTON 59
CI 32 27 — 59
G 29 38 — 67
Crosby-Ironton 59
Tori Oehrlein 27, 2 3-pt; Margaret Silgen 16, 4 3-pt; Hannah Compton 8, 2 3-pt; Josie Schaefer 3; Brynn Hollenhorst 3, 1 3-pt; Samantha Hachy 2.
Goodhue 67
Kendyl Lodermeier 19; Tori Miller 17; Elisabeth Gadient 16, 2 3-pt; Jada Scheele 8; Mackenzie Lodermeier 5, 1 3-pt; Melanie Beck 2.
Free throws: CI 6-9, G 18-26.
Three-point goals: CI 9, G 3.
