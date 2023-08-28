In two scrimmages, one at Cannon Falls and the other at Goodhue, certain players have worked their way into the lineup and are beginning to form the likely rotation for the Red Wing volleyball team. Many of them are returning players, but will have increased playing time.
Among those are junior outside hitter Lauryn Ball, senior outside hitter Mayzee Thorson and senior defensive specialist Annabelle Marshall.
In the team’s scrimmage against Goodhue, Thorson and Ball rotated time on the left outside position while Marshall came in for serves and serve receive on the back row. First-year head coach Sydney Book said playing more and in an elevated role has been good thus far, now it’s translating it to actual games.
That comes again with the maturity aspect. Having that confidence in themselves to make those plays I think is the best way they are going to step into that,” Book said. “Also putting them in that position where Mayzee played more middle (last year), this year, she'll have more of an outside only role. Same with Lauryn. I'm confident in them taking on that role.”
The front row middles remain one of the biggest strengths of the team. As was the case last season, the Wingers likely will rely on defensive points from middles Bri Tix (senior) and Izzy Guetzlaf (sophomore). The two also were able to make an impact in the offense.
Book said rotating sophomore setter Annie Reinitz with senior setter Taylor Shelstad has worked well and is something that will continue. The team will be matching outside hitters with setters in the 5-1 to get the offense moving quickly.
“We have Annie coming in as a JV setter to take that same responsibility with Taylor Shelstad,” Book said. “I think training them to make plays and know that sometimes it's not going to go our way but the thought is there, the effort is there, the attention is there. With time and reps, that will be executed.”
Other players who have found a role in the lineup is freshman Clare Guse. The right-side hitter has length and height, which adds to the athletic front court. Book said oftentimes the right outside is thought of as the weak side. Once conference play begins, she said having another net-front presence on offense and defense is crucial, especially for the Wingers who want to spread the ball around to just about anyone in the front row.
“We're looking forward to molding her as an all-around player and getting her as many reps as we can,” Book said of Guse. “I think she has the ability to make an impact at a young age and be able to exponentially grow through the years.”
Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 29 - vs Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 - at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5 - at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 - at Lake City invite, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14 - vs Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18 - vs Cotter, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 - at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21 - vs Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25 - at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28 - vs Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 - at Park of Cottage Grove tournament, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3 - vs Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5 - at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9 - vs Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10 - vs Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12 - at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17 - vs John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
