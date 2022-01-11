Lilly Meister scored 30 of John Marshall's points in a 48-38 win over the Red Wing girls basketball team on Tuesday.
The Wingers held every other player to six points or less. Meister shot 50 percent from the field and recorded a double-double.
Sophia Rahn led the Wingers in scoring with 10 points. Cadence Thorson had eight points, while Mayzee Thorson each had seven points. Sammi Chandler tallied six rebounds, six steals and three assists to go along with seven points. Rahn led the team in rebounds with seven.
Red Wing next travels to take Mankato West on Friday.
