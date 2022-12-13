Red Wing fell behind early and couldn't recover in a lopsided 16-1 loss to Mayo on Tuesday.
Mayo scored two goals within the first minute of play, three goals in the first 3 minutes and six goals in the first period. By game's end, Ethan Dennis had five goals for Mayo.
Landin Ramstad scored the only Winger goal unassisted in the first period. Ellis Petersmeyer made 53 saves in net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.