Mayo swept the Red Wing boys tennis team 7-0 Tuesday evening. The Wingers battled for points but found it tough to win matches against the powerhouse Spartans.
Aidan Hull lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Braydon Bennyhoff lost 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Noah Montgomery fell 6-2, 6-2 in No. 3 singles and Isaiah Jensen lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Luke Farrar and Gavin Magill lost 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles. Austin Hosfeld and Eli Flattum dropped their No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Phillip Lockwood and Seth Maylon lost 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
