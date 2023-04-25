RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

The Red Wing softball team was held to just three hits as Mayo powered ahead to win 8-0 Tuesday evening.

Mayo pitcher Meagan Puzier had the complete-game shutout, striking out four with no walks in the win.

Miley Clemens, Alivia McChristian and Camryn Zotalis each had a hit for the Wingers.

