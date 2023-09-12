Red Wing couldn't keep up with No. 7-ranked Mayo as the Spartans cruised to an 8-0 win Tuesday night.
The Spartans had six goals in the first half.
Kymani Chitulangoma had the hat trick, three goals and Cadel Wolf added two more goals.
Red Wing statistics were unavailable.
