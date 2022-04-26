Tiegan Mancuso led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk. She advanced to third on a ground out next at-bat. Two intentional walks by Red Wing loaded the bases for a force at any base. Hailey Lamers drove in the game-winning run on a single to right field, giving Mayo a 5-4 win over the Wingers on Tuesday.
Every inning the Wingers scored, the Spartans quickly answered in the bottom half. In the fourth, Gracie Gernentz singled in the first run of the game for the Wingers. Mayo tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Gernentz doubled in a pair of runs in the sixth to put the Wingers up 3-1. Mayo took the lead in the bottom of the sixth in a 3-run inning.
Tatum Harris had an RBI-single in the top of the seventh to tie the game 4-4 before Mayo walked off the Wingers in the bottom of the inning.
Bri Tix went 2-for-4 at the plate and struck out two in 2 ⅓ innings in the circle. Sarah Wiederich and Cameron Zoltalis each collected two hits. Amira Ramstad struck out five, walked three and allowed a single hit in four innings.
