The talented and top-ranked Mayo girls tennis team swept Red Wing Thursday afternoon 7-0.
Ava Johnson lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Lillian Hartman took the 6-1, 6-0 loss in No. 4 singles.
Over in doubles, Allie and Nora Meyer lost 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning were defeated 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles. Emily Angell and Whitney Fox took the loss to round out doubles play 6-1, 6-0.
Red Wing continues its busy week with a road triangular on Saturday in Rochester against John Marshall and Mankato West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.