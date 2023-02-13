Mayo held Red Wing to 20 points in the first half in a 70-55 win Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans ended the first with 48 points.
Reid Hartmann had a big game for the Wingers, scoring 26 points. Tyler Rodgers had eight points and Juju Koehler knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
