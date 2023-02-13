Mankato West scored five goals in the first period on their way to a 7-0 win over Red Wing on Saturday.
The Wingers were outshot 71-11. Mankato West was 3-for-9 on the power play, two of which were scored in the first period. The Scarlets added a goal in the second and third periods.
Ellis Petersmeyer made 64 saves in net for the Wingers.
