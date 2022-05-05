The Red Wing baseball team struggled for offense in a 6-0 loss to Mankato West on Thursday.
The Scarlets took the lead in the top of the first inning, scoring two runs. The Scarlets added on with two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
The Wingers had an uncharacteristic amount of strikeouts at the plate, going down on strikes 13 times. Abe Reinitz and Wyatt Gonsior each had a hit.
Aidan O'Brien and Mitchell Seeley combined to allow six runs on 10 hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Red Wing next hosts Faribault on Tuesday.
