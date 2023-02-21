Red Wing led for most of the first half but was unable to hang on in the second as Mankato West won 58-44 Tuesday night.
The Wingers traded leads throughout the first, but led 27-26 at the half. Mankato West took a 35-34 lead and never trailed the rest of the game. West outscored the Wingers 23-10 in the final 14 minutes.
Reid Hartmann scored 16 points, 10 in the first half, to lead the Wingers. Christiaan Koehler made a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and ended with 12 points. Eli Boeding had six points and Juju Koehler added five points.
