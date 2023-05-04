Red Wing fell behind 3-0 in the first inning to Mankato West. The Wingers got a run back in the bottom of the third but the Scarlets scored runs in the next three innings to win 7-3 in Big 9 softball action Thursday evening.
Red Wing’s Bri Tix reached base safely in all four of her plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a walk. Tix hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 6-2. It was her third home run of the season.
Camryn Zotalis and Gracie Gernentz each drove in a run for the Wingers.
Tix and Abby Beyers combined to pitch seven innings. Tix struck out six in five innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks. Beyers finished the game in the circle, striking out a batter and allowing a run on one hit.
