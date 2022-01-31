The Red Wing girls hockey team lost 8-1 to Mankato East On Saturday.
East led 3-0 after two periods, then pulled away with a five-goal third period.
Sophie Steindl scored 35 seconds into the third and McKenzie Keller scored 1 minute, 13 seconds later to put East up 5-0. Jess Eykyn scored at 4:13 of the third.
Madison Snyder scored 23 seconds after Eykyn's goal to put the Wingers on the scoreboard. East later scored two more goals.
Goalie Allie Meyer made 27 saves for the Wingers.
