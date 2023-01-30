Mankato East widened its lead with a five-goal second period in an 8-1 win over Red Wing Saturday.
The Wingers got on the scoreboard in the first period. Tatum Zylka scored her 13th goal of the season at 9 minutes, 28 seconds of the first. The Wingers trailed 2-1 heading into the second.
Taya Cordes and Allie Roe recorded an assist on Zylka's goal. Goaltender Allie Meyer made 27 saves for the Wingers.
